Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 522.2% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 522.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,485. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

