Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

