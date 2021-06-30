Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,843% compared to the average volume of 104 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 743,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 339,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

