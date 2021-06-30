Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,109 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,424 put options.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

