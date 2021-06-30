Investors Purchase Large Volume of Check Point Software Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 828 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.38.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.