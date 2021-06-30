InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 214,240 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 162,889.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,084,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 303,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

