IOST (IOST) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. IOST has a market cap of $363.63 million and approximately $94.19 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00101312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00714038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

