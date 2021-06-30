IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Cut by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.61. 20,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.