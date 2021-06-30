iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 353.6% from the May 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.98.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.