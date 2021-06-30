iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 1,236.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214,183 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 36.97% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $157,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000.

NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $122.20. 2,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

