iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

