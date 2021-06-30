iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 450,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,247. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54.

