iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,610. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67.

