iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000.

IWR opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $79.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

