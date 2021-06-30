ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 125.90 ($1.64). ITV shares last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,871,869 shares changing hands.

ITV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 378.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66.

In other news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

