Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

DRI stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

