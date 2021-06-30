Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JEF stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

