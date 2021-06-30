Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF opened at $34.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

