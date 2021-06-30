JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 203,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,411,704 shares.The stock last traded at $51.95 and had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

