JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $57.56

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $55.14. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 7,644 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

