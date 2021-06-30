John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $451.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of JBT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.99 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

