John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.61. 9,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

