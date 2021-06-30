John Rennocks Buys 2,804 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks acquired 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Shares of LON UEM remained flat at $GBX 226 ($2.95) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,583. The stock has a market cap of £498.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

