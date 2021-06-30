John Stanley Bailey Purchases 3,022 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96.

John Stanley Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Stanley Bailey purchased 1 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$16.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$395.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

