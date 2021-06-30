JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,370 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,068,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

