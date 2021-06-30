JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.03 Per Share

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MATE opened at GBX 103.37 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.16. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

