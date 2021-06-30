Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Shares Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

