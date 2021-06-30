K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 30,000 Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Greenrose Acquisition by 100.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter worth $165,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenrose Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

