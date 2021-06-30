K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $207,000 in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Yucaipa Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YAC stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

