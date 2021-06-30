K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $249,000 Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

