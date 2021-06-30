K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $249,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

