K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

