K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

