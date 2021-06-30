Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, a growth of 201.5% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,671. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

