Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $57,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 295.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

