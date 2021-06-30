Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €290.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

VOW3 stock opened at €216.15 ($254.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €222.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

