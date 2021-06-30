Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.