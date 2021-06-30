Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

TSE:KL traded up C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 149,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.59%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

