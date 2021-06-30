Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.89 ($15.16).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

KCO traded up €0.43 ($0.51) during trading on Friday, hitting €11.70 ($13.76). The stock had a trading volume of 455,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

