Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,034. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

