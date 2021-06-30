Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.