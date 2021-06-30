Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

