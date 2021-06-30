Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,368 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,890% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

KTOS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

