Kuende Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Kuende has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuende has a total market cap of $398,834.86 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00710181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.14 or 0.07796807 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

