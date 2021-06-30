Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS KLYCY traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.