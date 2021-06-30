Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS KLYCY traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

