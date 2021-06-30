La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $$56.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

