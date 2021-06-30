Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.00 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $160.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

