Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

