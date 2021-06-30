Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Critical Contrast

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIT Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and CIT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.93 $19.49 million N/A N/A CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.62 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -73.70

Landmark Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 7 2 0 2.22

CIT Group has a consensus price target of $43.69, suggesting a potential downside of 15.32%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.31% 17.40% 1.83% CIT Group 10.06% 8.27% 0.73%

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.