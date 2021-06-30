Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 1,298,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

